Iowa officials report 124 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths over 24-hours

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 124 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 24,161 confirmed cases and 661 deaths. Public health officials say 230,263 Iowans have been tested and 14,798 people have recovered.

The state’s website shows the data in real-time.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 407 confirmed cases (9,616 tested); 10 deaths; 360 recovered.

• Muscatine, 574 confirmed cases (3,646 tested); 43 deaths; 494 recovered.

• Louisa, 355 confirmed cases (1,253 tested); 12 deaths; 287 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (2,015 tested); two deaths; 61 recovered.

• Henry, 74 confirmed cases (1,244 tested); two deaths; 65 recovered.

• Lee, 40 confirmed cases (1,290 tested); one death; 27 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (875) tested); no deaths; 10 recovered.

• Clinton, 68 confirmed cases (2,391 tested); one death; 61 recovered.

• Cedar, 54 confirmed cases (1,230 tested); one death; 45 recovered.

