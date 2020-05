According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, there are now 214 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the state’s total to 11,671 confirmed cases.

Officials report there are nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 252 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to IDPH, 5,011 Iowans have recovered from the virus. Officials said 71,476 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.