Iowa officials report 331 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 331 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 22,785 total cases and 638 deaths, according to the public health officials.

The state’s website shows the data in real-time.

To-date, 207,057 Iowans have been tested and 13,806 people have recovered from the virus.

The breakdown of local cases reported over the last 24-hours includes:

• Scott, 399 confirmed cases (8,966 tested); 10 deaths; 347 recovered.

• Muscatine, 569 confirmed cases (3,485 tested); 43 deaths; 483 recovered.

• Louisa, 355 confirmed cases (1,227 tested; 11 deaths; 272 recovered.

• Des Moines, 68 confirmed cases (1,838 tested); two deaths; 55 recovered.

• Henry, 73 confirmed cases (1,172 tested); two deaths; 64 recovered.

• Lee, 36 confirmed cases (1,034 tested); one death; 25 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (751 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 67 confirmed cases (2,217 tested); one death; 60 recovered.

• Cedar, 52 confirmed cases (1,152 tested); one death; 44 recovered.