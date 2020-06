Iowa officials report 356 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 356 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total to 24,735 confirmed cases and 671 deaths. Public health officials say 239,596 Iowans have been tested and 15,417 people have recovered.

The state’s website shows the data in real-time.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 418 confirmed cases (9,926 tested); 10 deaths; 366 recovered.

• Muscatine, 577 confirmed cases (3,748 tested); 43 deaths; 499 recovered.

• Louisa, 354 confirmed cases (1,268 tested); 13 deaths; 287 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (2,149 tested); two deaths; 61 recovered.

• Henry, 75 confirmed cases (1,287 tested); three deaths; 66 recovered.

• Lee, 40 confirmed cases (1,328 tested); one death; 27 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (898) tested); no deaths; 10 recovered.

• Clinton, 70 confirmed cases (2,466 tested); one death; 61 recovered.

• Cedar, 54 confirmed cases (1,264 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

