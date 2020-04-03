Iowa officials report 80+ new COVID-19 cases, state total rises to 699

Iowa health officials have announced 85 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 699 positive cases. Officials say there has been a total of 8,764 negatives tests to date.

The new cases including the locations and age ranges include:

- Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

- Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

- Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

- Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

- Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

- Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

- Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

- Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

- Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Health officials are reporting there is not a positive case in Delaware County. After further investigation, the case is attributed to Linn County. Maps and other materials are updated.