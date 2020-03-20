Iowa officials report additional case of COVID-19; state total rises to 45

Iowa Department of Public Health officials have announced an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 45.

Officials say there are now 765 negative tests that have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

The new case is an individual who resides in Allamakee County and is a middle-aged adult (41-60).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health will be transitioning to mid morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.