Iowa officials reporting more than 19,500 coronavirus cases, 534 deaths

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Iowa public health officials are reporting 19,552 total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 534 deaths.

Confirmed cases are up 308 and three deaths since 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the state’s website.

As of late Sunday afternoon, 156,727 Iowans have been tested and 11,147 people have recovered.

Here's a local breakdown of the latest numbers:

• Scott, 359 confirmed cases (6,921 tested); 10 deaths; 301 recovered.

• Muscatine, 557 confirmed cases (3,035 tested); 41 deaths; 419 recovered.

• Louisa, 344 confirmed cases (1,076 tested); 11 deaths; 252 recovered.

• Des Moines, 63 confirmed cases (990 tested); one death; 44 recovered.

• Henry, 71 confirmed cases (735 tested); one death; 56 recovered.

• Lee, 27 confirmed cases (679 tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

• Jackson, 12 confirmed cases (554 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 61 confirmed cases (1,626 tested); one death; 57 recovered.

• Cedar, 47 confirmed cases (863 tested); one death; 42 recovered.