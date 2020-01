Iowa Department of Public Safety officials announced a lane closure on I-35 east to north onramp at the East Mixmaster. This was due to a semi that overturned.

Officials say it may be slow or possibly blocked due to the accident.

Authorities were working to gather over 1,700 piglets who were on the semi at the time of the crash. Officials say 1,738 piglets were being gathered and transported.

Drivers are being asked to use caution when driving through this area.