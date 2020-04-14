Iowa parents, guardians can give written driver's test to students at home

The Iowa Department of Transportation is now allowing parents and guardians to give the writing portion of the driver’s test to their children at home.

To protect customers and IDOT staff from exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, services offered in driver’s service centers have been limited at least through the end of April.

Allowing parents to administer the test at home will enable students to still take the test without coming into a service center, IDOT said in a media release.

“Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together,” said Melissa Spiegel, director of the motor vehicle division. "This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes.”

To apply to take the test at home, the parent or guardian must have a valid Iowa driver’s license and will need to complete and submit the application to proctor knowledge exam form to IDOT. Upon approval of the application, the parent and student will receive an email with instructions for taking and administering the test.

After the test is completed, the student will receive an email with the test results. Once the student has passed the test, the parent and student will need to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer’s office to get their instruction permit.

Currently, appointments are necessary at DOT service centers and are available beginning in May and can be made online.

