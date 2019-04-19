Iowa police step up patrols as pot smokers celebrate 4/20

Law enforcement agencies across Iowa and other Midwestern states are looking to arrest drivers who are high behind the wheel.

The Iowa State Patrol said it is taking part in the “Drive High, Get an OWI” campaign on April 19 and 20.

The special project is timed to target the 4/20 “holiday” which some marijuana users celebrate.

Police agencies in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma are also taking part in the campaign that seeks to remove drivers under the influence of drugs from the roads.