Iowa private university announces it will reopen campus this fall

A private university in southeast Iowa says it intends to reopen its campus for the fall semester.

Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant announced Tuesday it will resume in-person, campus-based learning and living this fall.

In a statement, the university said planning is currently underway to welcome students back to campus in a responsible way that prioritizes the safety and well-being of the entire community.

The school says it will follow guidelines issued by the CDC and other national, state, and regional health professionals. In addition, the campus will open in carefully monitored phases throughout the summer.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the university plans to offer a variety of learning alternatives and prepare contingency plans which could include adjustments to the academic schedule, a delayed starting date, a shortened semester, and distance-learning options.

Iowa Wesleyan is also waiting to receive further guidance from the NCAA, SLIAC, and UMAC conferences, which will determine how fall athletic programs may be impacted.

