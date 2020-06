Iowa public health officials reporting 21,919 total coronavirus cases, 606 deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health as of 10:30 a.m. Monday is reporting 21,919 total cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the state’s website.

That’s up 284 reported around 3 p.m. Sunday. State health officials are also reporting 606 total deaths as of late Monday morning.

Officials also are reporting that 192,950 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 12,844 people have recovered.

The breakdown of cases by county in the Iowa QCA includes:

• Scott, 391 confirmed cases (8,523 tested); 10 deaths; 328 recovered.

• Muscatine, 566 confirmed cases (3,327 tested); 41 deaths; 463 recovered.

• Louisa, 350 confirmed cases (1,181 tested; 11 deaths; 261 recovered.

• Des Moines, 69 confirmed cases (1,558 tested); two deaths; 51 recovered.

• Henry, 74 confirmed cases (984 tested); two deaths; 61 recovered.

• Lee, 31 confirmed cases (909 tested); no deaths; 21 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (690 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 67 confirmed cases (2,114 tested); one death; 59 recovered.

• Cedar, 53 confirmed cases (1,110 tested); one death; 44 recovered.