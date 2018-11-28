Iowa radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended two games

The Voice of the Hawkeyes, Gary Dolphin, has been suspended for two games. The announcement was made on Wednesday night by Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for the University of Iowa Athletics.

Dolphin made an off-air comment during the Iowa - Pittsburgh game on Tuesday night, specifically mentioning Maishe Dailey.

"We want to offer a public apology, and it won't happen again," said Dolphin after the game. "You have to assume there's an open mic all the time, and that is no excuse. We said it. We own it. So our sincere apologies on behalf of the Hawkeye Radio Network to Coach McCaffery and his team."

"Gary knows we are extremely disappointed in the comment he made about Maishe Dailey and the impact his remark had on our players and staff," said Athletic Director Gary Barta. "The two game suspension is a result of those comments, as well as some ongoing tensions that have built up over the past couple of years."

Dolphin's replacement for the games on Friday and Monday will be announced at a later date.