Iowa ranked 20th state for number of burglaries in 2017 FBI report

Iowa ranked as the 20th highest state for burglaries in 2017, according to a study by SafeHome.org using data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Illinois ranked 31.

According to data from the FBI, the overall national rate of burglaries in the United States is falling, but they still make up 15 percent of all crimes committed, with larceny theft taking the top spot.

In 2017, there were 7.25 residential burglaries for every 1,000 homes in Iowa. In Illinois, the number drops to 5.45 for every 1,000 homes.

When considering region, Midwestern states make up 19.6 percent of all burglaries, with Southern states taking 44.9 percent.

According to data from the FBI, there were more than 1,100 reported burglaries in Davenport for the 2017 year.

Overall, major crimes in the United States are declining. According the the FBI, since 1998 burglaries have decreased the most, with the rate falling by more than half.

The report also found that the majority of burglaries, six in ten, happen during the day.

The FBI defines a burglary as the unlawful entry of a structure to commit a felony or theft. It is then broken into subcategories: forcible entry, unlawful entry where no force is used, and attempted forcible entry.

Prevention is your best defense to keep from becoming a victim of a home invasion or burglary. Some tips provided by It’s Tactical include:



Plant thorny bushes around your windows



Keep your home, indoors and outdoors, well lit



Motion detection lights are a good deterrent for criminals



Keep your windows locked when you aren’t home



Do not leave heavy objects outside because they could be used to break windows



Keep your phone by your bed so you can call the police if a home invasion occurs



Place a rod in the track of your sliding door



