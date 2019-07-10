Iowa ranked second best place to retire

A new survey reveals the most attractive states for retirees, with the Hawkeye state near the top of the list.

According to the list by bankrate.com, Nebraska is the best place to spend your golden years. The study examined multiple data, including affordability, wellness, weather, culture and crime.

Nebraska ranked well in wellness, affordability, crime and culture.

The second best place to retire is Iowa, which also ranked well in wellness, affordability and crime.

Missouri, South Dakota and Florida round out the top five.

Maryland was found to be the worst state to retire, followed by New York, Alaska, and Illinois.