Iowa ranks above average for Organ Donor program

Iowans are giving the gift of life.

According to the Iowa Donor Network, a record number of Iowans are saying yes to organ, tissue, and eye donation resulting in hundreds of lives saved in 2018.

Officials at IDN say, in 2018, Iowa had the highest number of organ donors in the state's history. In total, 74 deceased donors resulted in 248 organs to be transplanted, almost the most ever in Iowa's history.

There are currently 1.8 million Iowans on the Iowa Donor Registry, according to IDN. Nationally, 54% of adults are registered donors, and Iowa is currently at 73% of adults on the registry.

For more information visit:

Iowa Donor Network