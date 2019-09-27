Iowa reports 23 cases of vaping-related lung illness

As a vaping-related lung illness sweeps across the country, the State of Iowa is reporting more cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has received 23 reports of respiratory illness associated with vaping. Of those,18 reported the use of THC. Everyone has since recovered.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 805 cases and 12 deaths.

Nationally, most patients have reported the use of vaping and e-cigarette products containing THC; however, vaping products and devices that do not contain THC have also been reported among those affected.

The number of cases will likely increase as this investigation continues.

Health officials say people should not use vaping or e-cigarette produces until the cause of the outbreak is clear. Anyone with a history of vaping who is experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care.

Health care providers are asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health