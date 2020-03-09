Iowa reports 4th case of coronavirus

The Pottawattamie County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in that county. That would bring the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa to four.

Health officials will be holding a news conference in Council Bluffs at 5:00 p.m. Monday to offer more information.

The number of cases increased in Illinois Monday to 11 after four more women in the Chicago area were identified as having COVID-19.

Health officials remind everyone if you feel sick with a cough and fever stay home and call your doctor as they try to limit the spread of the flu-like virus.