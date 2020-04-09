Iowa reports 67,334 new jobless claims in one week

The Iowa Workforce Development on Thursday reported that 67,334 new jobless claims in Iowa were filed between March 29 and April 4.

That number includes 64,187 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 3,147 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962, the agency said.

More than $27.5 million in unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants for the same week.

Iowa Workforce Development reported that industries with the most claims filed are:

• Health Care and Social Assistance, 9,632

• Manufacturing, 9,218

• Retail Trade, 8,088

• Accommodation and Food Services, 7,123

• Construction, 2,696

Iowans can visit

www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim.

Iowa Workforce Development anticipates CARES Act benefits will be paid next week including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed.

The $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29.

Claims for the self-employed can be retroactive to Feb. 2, if there was a reduction in income or loss of employment-related to the pandemic.

Employers or claimants with questions can email Iowa Workforce Development at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, visit

www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.