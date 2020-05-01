Iowa reports 740 new cases of COVID-19; majority comes from restricted counties

Iowa health officials announced 740 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. This brings the state's total number of confirmed cases to 7,885.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced eight additional deaths, the state's total of death is now at 170.

Governor Reynolds said 85% of Friday's cases come from the 22 counties where restrictions are still in place.

Officials announced 2,186 new negative cases, bringing the state's total to 37,708 negative tests of COVID-19.

Of those that have tested positive, Gov. Reynolds announced 2,899 have recovered from COVID-19.