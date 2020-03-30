Iowa reports 88 new cases of coronavirus, two more deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday that there are 88 additional positive cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, for a total of 424 cases.

The IDPH also said two Iowans – an elderly Linn County resident and an elderly Washington County resident – died Sunday.

The new positive cases include an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Cedar County; an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Clinton County; three adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and two adults between the ages of 61 and 80 in Dubuque County; an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 in Jackson County; an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and two adults between the ages of 61 and 80 in Muscatine County; an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60, and three adults between the ages of 61 and 80 in Scott County.

The other cases include:

• Audubon County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Benton County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80, and an adult older than 81.

• Cerro Gordo County, an adult between the ages of 41-60.

• Crawford County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Dallas County, three adults between the ages of 18 and 40 and an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Guthrie County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Iowa County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Jasper County, an adult older than 81.

• Johnson County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and three adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Jones County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Linn County, nine adults between the ages of 18 and 40, eight middle-aged adults between the ages of 41 and 60, six adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and six adults older than 81.

• Monona County, a child between the ages of 0 and 17, and adult between the ages of 18 and 40, and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Polk County, two children between the ages of 0 and 17, two adults between the ages of 18 and 40, six adults between the ages of 41 and 60, and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Shelby County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Tama County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Van Buren County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Washington County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, three adults between the ages of 41 and 60, and an adult between the age of 61 and 80.

There has been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here. A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with the coronavirus.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday.