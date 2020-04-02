Iowa reports more than 58,000 in new jobless claims due to coronavirus

The number of initial claims filed between March 22 and March 28 was 55,963 by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 2,490 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.

That’s according to the Iowa Workforce Development, who said Thursday that the time period reflects the increased number of claims filed related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and includes the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus.

More than $13.7 million of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending on March 27, the Iowa Workforce Development said.

One week prior,

41,890 initial claims were filed.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 54,461. A breakdown of claimants include:

• Accommodation and Food Services, 12,519

• Health Care and Social Assistance, 7,490

• Manufacturing, 7,168

• Retail Trade, 5,888

• Other Services, 3,780

“Iowa Workforce Development continues to receive an unprecedented level of calls,” the agency said in a media release. “We know waits of more than 15 minutes may occur. However, we are answering almost 80% of these calls, so remain on the line and we should get to your call prior to 4:30.”

Claimants also can send an email to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov.

Visit

www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov to filed initial and weekly unemployment claims.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit

www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

