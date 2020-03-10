Iowa school performance profile provides Davenport School District with baseline

Data from the Iowa School Performance Profile shows the Davenport Community School District needs improvement in a number of areas to exceed state averages.

"It really allows us to fine tune our program of studies. Not only making sure we're in alignment with the curriculum, but also the delivery of that curriculum. From a continuous improvement perspective, we're always trying to get better and that's what this data allows us to do," Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said.

The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress is the new accountability test for students in the state. The results from the test are used in the report.

According to the report, Davenport Schools, which has 14,537 students, falls below the statewide average in areas including the percent of students proficient in language arts and mathematics.

"Solving a problem begins with identifying the problem. And what this data allows us to do is identify areas where we need that improvement," Kobylski said.

There are several schools within the Davenport Community School District that are meeting or exceeding state expectations. Walcott Elementary School is listed as high performing. Harrison Elementary is listed exceptional.

These results will serve as a baseline for the district.

"It really gives a snapshot of where we are as a district. It's going to be our barometer for how we do moving forward," Dr. Kobylski said.

To search the Iowa School Performance Profile, click here. From there you can search any district in the state. You can also look at individual schools within a district.

Students take the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress Test in the spring.