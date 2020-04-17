Iowa schools will not reopen this school year

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced Friday that Iowa schools will not reopen this year, "I would love to stand before you and say Iowa schools will open back up in May, but I cannot."

Dr. Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education announced Districts have until July 1, 2020 to submit plans on reintegrating students back in the fall. "There will be significant disruptions that we'll need to work on in the fall." The DOE will continue to waive attendance requirements for students throughout the rest of the school year.

Plans districts currently have in place will continue throughout the rest of this school year.

As for other businesses in the state, Gov. Reynolds says they will continue to analyze data to determine if businesses can reopen after the April 30th deadline. "It's what hardworking Iowans want." Gov. Reynolds says that would likely come on a county by county or community by community basis. The Governor says she's implementing a team that will work to create objections and measurements on how to stabilize and grow the economy once the coronavirus has loosened its grip.

Meanwhile, Governor Reynolds announced four additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 64 deaths in the state of Iowa. Patient information was not made available at the time of publication.

The Department of Public Health announced 191 new cases of COVID-19, with the total now standing at 2,332 cases in 82 counties. There were 926 negative cases, with the state total now at 19,460. Across the state, 21,792 people have been tested.

Governor Reynolds says the state is expanding the testing capacity for both COVID-19 tests and testing for antibodies. At this time, the state Hygienic lab has 10,588 coronavirus tests available.

Governor Reynolds says 1,007 people have recovered, resulting in a 43% recovery rate. She says 13% of all the state's positive cases are people in longterm care facility, while 45% of the state's deaths were residents of those facilities.

Testing at the Columbus Junction Tyson Foods plant concludes today and the state Hygienic lab will work over the weekend to review the results. Meantime, the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa is still open and will remain open for the time being. Gov. Reynolds announced today the DOH. The plant is also relaxing attendance incentives so employees don't feel extra pressure to go to work if they're feeling ill.