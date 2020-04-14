Iowa sees highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases at 189

Ahead of Gov. Reynolds' press briefing Tuesday, the IDPH announced 189 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, the highest daily total so far. That's a statewide total of 1,899 cases in 82 counties.

Reynolds said the outbreak at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction is mostly responsible for the higher number. Reynolds said 86 workers at that plant make-up today's total (189).

Also, there are three new outbreaks in longterm care facilities.

There were a total of six additional deaths announced Tuesday, as well, for a total of 49.

163 Iowans were in the hospital as of Monday night. And, so far, more than 17,000 have tested negative.

Reynolds also unveiled a new COVID-19 in Iowa Dashboard. It was not working at the time of the press briefing due to so many users. Reynolds said processing power was being updated and the site would be working by Tuesday afternoon.

