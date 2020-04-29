Iowa sees highest single-day deaths due to COVID-19

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced 12 more Iowans have died due to COVID-19.

That's the highest death count to date.

Those deaths occurred in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Pottawattamie and Washington Counties.

Meanwhile, IDPH confirmed 467 new cases. That brings the state total to 6,843 cases and 148 total deaths. 2,428 people with confirmed cases have recovered, resulting in a 35% recovery rate. Overall, 41,337 people have been tested throughout Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds continues to urge Iowans to visit Test Iowa to complete the statewide testing assessment. At the time of Gov. Reynolds' daily press conference, she announced 422,000 Iowans have visited the website, while 229,000 people have taken the assessment. She asks all Iowans to do the assessment, citing the need to understand the spread and impact of COVID-19 on the state.

Likewise, a new Test Iowa site was announced in Scott County.

Gov. Reynolds says she will be on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday for new guidance on how to implement President Donald Trump's executive order mandating meat packing facilities stay open amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a new report came out of the University of Iowa based on their latest model. That report comes to the conclusion that, "We have found evidence of a slowdown in infection and mortality rates due to

social distancing policies, but not that a peak has been reached," and goes on to say, "Therefore, prevention measures should remain in place. Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely."

Gov. Reynolds responded to that report saying if she didn't feel like the state was ready to move forward, she would not have partially opened up 77 of Iowa's 99 counties.