Iowa sees spike in new COVID-19 cases

Iowa saw a spike in new Coronavirus cases Thursday. Between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 696 cases.

The highest one-day total was 789 on April 29.

The total number of deaths was 578 ahead of Governor Kim Reynolds' press conference, up 12 from Wednesday.

So far, 12,167 Iowans have recovered.

Gov. Reynolds addressed the reopening of longterm care facilities to family members. She empathized with spouses being separated and children missing out on crucial time with their parents.

"I want to thank Iowa families for their patience," Reynolds said.

"[Residents] continued health and safety remain one of our top priorities."

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, explained that Iowa is currently reviewing reopening guidance from the CDC.

Dr. Pedati said that includes continued PPE guidance, social distancing, baseline testing, and prioritizing testing for residents and staff showing symptoms.