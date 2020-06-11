Iowa senate passes disputed absentee voting bill

The Republican-led Iowa Senate passed a bill that would bar Iowa's Secretary of State, Paul Pate, from sending out absentee ballot request forms to all registered Iowa voters without a request from the voter.

Iowa had a record turnout for a June primary with more than 500,000 Iowans coming out to vote. Ahead of the primaries, Secretary Pate encouraged Iowans to vote by mail to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Absentee voting ballot request forms were mailed to all registered Iowa voters.

"My goal was to protect Iowa voters and poll workers while finding ways to conduct a clean and fair election. We had record-high turnout for a June primary. Iowans did not let COVID-19 prevent them from voting. I stand by my decisions,” Secretary Pate said in a statement.

Scott County Auditor and President of the Iowa State of Association of County Auditors, Roxanna Moritz, credits the record-breaking turnout to the absentee votes. She also said there are some things about the bill that many auditors oppose and they’ve sent almost 50 letters of opposition.

“A lot of times a voter will leave one number off or they will invert their address or invert their phone number or something so that portion of the bill was extremely difficult for us,” she said, “We want the ability to use the system that we have to use at the Secretary of State's office, to be able to garner the data that we need and to be able to fix things that come to our office without actually sending it back to the voter and then sending it back to us"

The legislation also incorporates other election changes including making it a requirement for voters to complete verification information on those ballot request forms and limiting how much election officials can reduce the number of polling locations, during an emergency, to 35%. To make sure there were enough workers to staff the polls, some local elections officials merged polling places this year.

When asked about the bill in a press conference earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds said, "I know they're having conversations and they're discussing and I'll wait and see where that ends up and we'll review it like we do every other piece of legislation and move forward".

Senator Roby Smith, R-Scott, who introduced the 30-page bill, is standing by it and said in a statement, “Despite claims to the contrary, the facts of this bill are clear: every Iowan desiring to vote by absentee, will be able to vote by absentee in the same way they have in any previous election in this state,” he said.

“This bill simply ensures Iowans, and campaigns in Iowa, know the rules for this year's election, and have the confidence to know those rules will not change in the middle of the race. This bill has several provisions that will allow more Iowans to vote absentee and have their vote counted."

As the bill moves on to the house, Moritz says they're hoping for a compromise.

"There are pieces we like and pieces we don't like and it is politics at its best. Where can we find common ground, so that it's best for everybody,” she said.

The proposal, House File 2486, which just passed the Iowa Senate 30-19, will now move on to the Iowa House.