Iowa sending out inactivity notices to voters

If you get a notice in the mail about your voting status, be sure to mail it back to your county auditor. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office says it is sending out “No Activity in 4 Years” asking voters to respond.

If not, their voter registration status could be changed to inactive.

The “No Activity” notices are being sent to voters who have not voted in any election and have not updated their voter registration information in the past four years. The office says the purpose of the mailing is to ensure Iowa’s voter rolls are up-to-date.

According to a news release, the “No Activity in 4 Years” mailing is required by federal law. Inactive voters can update their registration status to active anytime, including on Election Day.

