Iowa state softball 2019: Davenport Assumption comes out on top, North Scott falls to Carlisle

The Iowa high school state softball tournament continued Friday, with Davenport Assumption beating out Louisa-Muscatine 7 to 4 in the 3A final and North Scott falling to Carlisle in the 4A final.

DAVENPORT-ASSUMPTION v. LOUISA-MUSCATINE

Anna Wohlers drops a lazy liner on the 1st base line scoring Lea Nelson and Olivia Wardlow. After 1, Assumption leads 2-0.

Assumption scores 3 on errors in the 2nd. After 2, Knights lead 5-0.

Lauren Loken blasts a 2-run shot that sounded like an explosion off the bat. After 3, Assumption leads 7-0.

Louisa-Muscatine's bats wake ip in a big way in the 4th. Falcons score four times on six hits. Middle 4, Louisa-Muscatine trails 7-4.

Sanders and Timmons dominating the last inning and a half. Heading to the 7th, last shot for Louisa-Muscatine. Assumption leads 7-4.

In the end, Assumption are the state champs, beating out Louisa-Muscatine 7-4.

NORTH SCOTT v. CARLISLE

Carlisle first on the board with an RBI single. North Scott just missed cutting the runner down at the plate. Top 4, North Scott trails 1-0.

North Scott are down to their final chance, a position they've been comfortable with in Fort Dodge. Top 7, Carlisle leads 1-0.

In the end, North Scott falls to Carlisle 1-0.

