Iowa student dies after falling while taking a picture on cliff in Arkansas

An Iowa college student fell nearly 100 feet to her death while posing for a photo.

20-year-old Andrea Norton was hiking with other students from Briar Cliff University during a trip to Arkansas' Ozark National Forest on Sunday morning.

Witnesses say Norton lost her footing while trying to reposition herself for a photo on the famous Hawksbill Crag, a rugged cliff in the forest.

The University said Norton was a dedicated volleyball player and stellar student.

According to her obituary, she was a triple major in biology, environmental science and petitioned the school for an associate degree in global studies.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said this tragedy is another reminder about some of the dangers of popular attractions.