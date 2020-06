Iowa surpasses 25,000 coronavirus cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 392 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, the state’s website shows.

That brings the statewide total to 25,127 cases and 680 deaths. Public health officials say 245,278 Iowans have been tested and 15,674 people have recovered as of Thursday morning.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 422 confirmed cases (10,186 tested); 10 deaths; 366 recovered.

• Muscatine, 578 confirmed cases (3,825 tested); 43 deaths; 500 recovered.

• Louisa, 354 confirmed cases (1,285 tested); 13 deaths; 287 recovered.

• Des Moines, 67 confirmed cases (2,189 tested); two deaths; 61 recovered.

• Henry, 75 confirmed cases (1,303 tested); three deaths; 67 recovered.

• Lee, 41 confirmed cases (1,360 tested); one death; 28 recovered.

• Jackson, 15 confirmed cases (908) tested); no deaths; 11 recovered.

• Clinton, 70 confirmed cases (2,513 tested); one death; 62 recovered.

• Cedar, 55 confirmed cases (1,290 tested); one death; 50 recovered.