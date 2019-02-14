Iowa teacher charged with 3rd OWI, being 3 times legal limit

A teacher in north-central Iowa had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit when she was arrested for her third drunk driving offense, police say.

Raylea L. Hepker, 27, was pulled over in Britt, Iowa, on January 28 after police received a complaint of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with its license plate covered, according to filed court documents.

The arresting officer indicated a strong smell of alcohol was coming from Hepker’s vehicle and that she was crying and cursing after being stopped.

The officer reported in court documents Hepker “stated something to the extent of being f---ed” and she indicated she had consumed enough alcohol for the officer to “know she was drunk.”

Police said Hepker provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol content of .267, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

She now faces a felony charge of third offense operating while intoxicated.

Hepker is employed by the West Hancock Community School District in Britt and as of February 14 is listed as an ELL (English Language Learner) teacher on the district’s website.