Iowa teen missing two months found

A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found inside a Mason City apartment.

Police responded Thursday night after a witness reported seeing Tala Schaal, 15, of Mason City, enter an apartment building in the 300 block of First Street Southwest.

Schaal was soon located inside one of the apartment units.

Devyn Belseth, 18, of Mason City, was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway.

Schaal was last seen by her family in their home on October 9 and was reported missing the following day.