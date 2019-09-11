Iowa troopers investigating crash involving semi, Muscatine County maintenance vehicle

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash involving a semi and county maintenance vehicle in Muscatine County.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 4 in the area of Highway 6 and the Johnson-Muscatine County line, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers said a semi crashed into a county maintenance pickup truck that was half on the road. One of the semi's fuel tanks caught fire as it crashed into a north ditch.

State Patrol said the semi's trailer came unhitched and struck a county employee placing signs for road maintenance. The impact threw him about 15 feet away into a ditch.

The driver of the semi, Jordan Sexton, 25, of Muscatine, died at the scene, according to Iowa State Patrol.

State Patrol said the county maintenance employee is expected to be okay.

Another person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the semi to crash initially.

Read the original version at kcrg.com