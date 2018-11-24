Iowa woman arrested on several drug charges after Illinois traffic stop

A 22-year-old Sabula, Iowa woman is in the Whiteside County jail facing several drug charges after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to a post by the department, officers pulled over Patrisha J. O’Bryant around 1:30 a.m. The 22-year-old faces several charges following the traffic stop. Among the charges are endangering the health of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm as a felon, several methamphetamine charges, possession of heroin, among others.

O’Bryant was taken to the Whiteside County jail where she is awaiting an initial appearance.

Clinton Police, Morrison Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and Midwest Collision all assisted the Fulton Police Department.

