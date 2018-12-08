Iowa woman believed to have fell to her death is now being ruled a homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a northeast Iowa woman was a homicide. Delaware County authorities initially reported that 39-year-old Amy Mullis was fatally injured in a fall November, 10th at her farm northwest of Earlville.

The Iowa Public Safety Department said Friday that Todd Mullis reported that no one saw what happened - that his wife's death was unattended. The department says an autopsy report has since listed the manner of her death as homicide.

No arrests have been reported.