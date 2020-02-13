Iowa woman charged with baby’s murder

A western Iowa woman was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the death of a newborn who investigators say suffered fatal injuries while in her care.

Alison Dorsey, 36, of Anita, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment.

An 11-week-old baby suffered “severe brain hemorrhaging” last October while at the Massena daycare Dorsey operates, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cass County.

The boy died the following day at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where doctors say his injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Dorsey was the only adult providing care for the baby at the time the fatal injuries were incurred, according to the complaint.