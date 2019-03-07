Iowa woman fighting for right to vote

Iowa is one of only two states that permanently bar felons from voting even after they've served their time. A proposal by Governor Kim Reynolds could soon change that.

31-year-old Marlee Porter was driven to become a nurse.

“I want to care for people, I want to take care of them, I want to help them, I want to be everything that they need,” said Porter, a CNA student.

Porter is currently on parole and that's how she was connected with Safer Foundation. The organization works to eliminate barriers of individuals in the criminal justice face. Through the organizations Advancing Careers and Employment program, Porter was able to get accepted with a college.

“We work with them on not only getting a job but getting a career. So opening doors of opportunity for them in industries that are in high demand,” said Sue Davison, Safer Foundation Director.

With the help of the foundation, Porter is on her way to completing her 8 week CNA program through Scott Community College in Davenport. Her goal is to be an example for her children.

“Cause it shows my children that it's never too late to do anything. It’s something they can be proud of me,” said Porter.

Her journey has not been easy, but with the help of Safer Foundation. She’s moving forward.

“If I didn't pass the background here. They were going to find somewhere that would accept me to do my clinical because of my background. They’re there for anything,” said Porter.

Porter says as she works to turn her life around, one thing still stands in her way.

“Being a felon I’m not able to vote,” said Porter.

Currently, Iowa does not allow felons to vote even after they have served their prison sentence.

“I think us not being able to vote isn't right, considering that we had already gone and did our time. I mean when are we able to get our voice,” said Porter.

However, a new bill HSB 68 proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds would change that.

“We have about 58 thousand people in the state of Iowa that weren't allowed to vote going back statics in 2016,” said Roxanna Moritz, Scott County Auditor.

Porter says restoring the rights of felons to vote is another way to rewelcome individuals back to society.

“Iowa is only one of two states that have no longer given felons their right, their constitutional right back to vote,” said Moritz.

“Once they serve their sentence, it's up to all of us to welcome them back home. To help them become successful because it helps all of us, it helps our economy, it helps our community,” said Davison.

As for Porter, she's not letting her past hold her back. She is currently working to schedule her state board exam for her CAN and plans to get her nursing degree after this.

Now if you're a convicted felon in Iowa, the governor can restore your right to vote. So far Governor Reynolds has restored the rights of 88 people. The Iowa Judiciary Committee on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to amend the state constitution to restore voting rights to felons.

