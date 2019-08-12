Iowa woman found dead in field leaves behind 4 children

Heather Brokaw had been trying to find her missing daughter for a week when police contacted her last Friday night.

She shared the news on Facebook the next day.

“They found Brandy’s body in a field in southeast Iowa yesterday. My baby girl is gone.”

Brandy Shepherd, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa, had been missing since August 2, one week before investigators discovered her body August 9 on a farm field near Highway 78 west of Wayland, Iowa.

“Brandy leaves behind 4 small children who she loved with all of her heart,” Brokaw told KWQC.

Investigators have not yet told her basic details, such as Brandy’s cause or manner of death.

“It’s under investigation is all I know.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in the case along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Brokaw is now caring for Shepherd’s children, aged 9, 5, 3, and 11 months.