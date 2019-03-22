Iowa/Iowa State fans enjoying NCAA tournament games

Hawkeye fans are feeling good after two tournament wins on Friday. College basketball fans say they're cheering for both Iowa and Iowa State, others say they're just cheering for who they've put their money on - even if it isn't an Iowa school.

“I like to take time off this time of year for the tournament every year and enjoy it,” said Iowa fan, Dave Conner.

“I'm usually out in the first round,” said Hawkeye Tap owner, Barry Tucker.

The month of March means the college basketball tournament, and with the men's and women's teams from Iowa and Iowa State in the tourneys, fans are out in full force.

“I'm hoping for a big win with the guys and the girls play later on today so hopefully they can make a deep run as well,” said Conner.

Some Hawkeye fans are hoping for the best for the cyclones.

“I'll pull for Iowa State for sure, we've got a lot of friends and customers that are Cyclone fans. So yeah, anytime we're not playing them head to head I pull for them every time and I think they have a good shot of having a nice little run if they get it going,” said Tucker. “I'll root for Iowa State too, even though they're playing a Big Ten school tonight I'll still root for Iowa State,” added Conner.

Other fans are cheering for the teams they put money on.

“I'm cheering for Iowa, but I happen to own Ohio State in a pool so I have mixed emotions on it and Iowa State,” said fan Ray Leng.

It was a day full of heart racing finishes - and gut wrenching losses, but not everyone could talk on camera.

“I know things are picking up a little bit as the day goes on, I think a little hookie being played today,” said Tucker. “I know some people didn't want to be on camera. We appreciate them being dedicated Hawkeye fans like that.”