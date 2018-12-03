Public can sign a book of condolence for the Bush Family

The public is invited to visit the Herbert Hoover Library and Museum in West Branch beginning at noon on Monday, December 03, 2018 and sign a condolence book to express their feelings to the Bush family.

The book will remain available until Sunday, December 9, 2018.

The book and any other expressions of condolence will be sent to the George H. W Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is one of thirteen presidential libraries that are part of the National Archives and Records Administration, a U. S. government agency.

The Hoover Library and Museum is located off Interstate 80 at Exit 254 in West Branch, Iowa.