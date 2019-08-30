Iowans prepare to help Florida residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm, and Iowans are preparing to help.

The local Red Cross is waiting for the call to deploy from national headquarters. That means volunteers like Burdell Clark are stocking up the emergency response vehicle, or ERV.

It will supply cleaning kits and serve meals to people in need. The ERV can now leave at a moments notice.

Clark has volunteered for the past two years and has seen the gratitude for what they do.

"When you get out here and walk into neightborhoodsm sometimes you walk into people's neighborhoods before they can get there. And the expression on their faces and the tears to think that somebody cared enough to get ready and serve them is... the most meaningful for me," Clark said.

Clark has been deployed to Puerto Rico, south carolina, western iowa, as well as marshalltown and bondurant.