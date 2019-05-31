Iowans will be able to buy 15g of marijuana in Illinois

People in the Iowa Quad Cities will be able to drive across the Mississippi River to legally buy marijuana in Illinois under a bill which Governor J.B. Pritzker says he will sign into law.

The Illinois House on Friday afternoon passed House Bill 1438 which legalizes adult-use cannabis; the Illinois Senate had approved the bill Thursday night.

It will allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess 30 grams of marijuana from designated vendors in the state.

“The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation,” Gov. Pritzker said in a statement.

“This will have a transformational impact on our state.”

The bill, which would begin going into effect Jan. 1, 2020, will also have an impact on neighboring states such as Iowa, because it allows those not living in Illinois to buy and possess half the amount state residents may buy.

“Non-residents can only acquire and legally possess 15 grams in Illinois,” Pritzker Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh told KWQC.

Non-Illinois residents will not be allowed to carry cannabis back across state lines per the terms of the bill, and anyone doing so will be subject to the laws of the state they are in.

Law enforcement in both Illinois and Iowa have expressed opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana.