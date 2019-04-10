Iowa's Megan Gustafson, Iowa State's Bridget Carleton invited to 2019 WNBA draft

University of Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Iowa State's Bridget Carleton are invited to Wednesday's WNBA draft in New York.

Iowa senior Megan Gustafson led the nation in scoring for the second consecutive year.

She averaged nearly 28 points per game and helped the Hawkeyes reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993. She became only the fourth Division I player to score more than a thousand points in a season. She also tied the NCAA record for double-doubles in a season with 33.

Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was the Big 12 Player of the Year.

She led the Cyclones to a 26-9 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament. She beat several school records this season, with a total of 760 points and an average of 21.7 points per game.

The 2019 draft will be held at the Nike New York Headquarters, according to the WNBA's website. The Las Vegas Aces hold the No. 1 overall pick after winning the WNBA Draft Lottery in August. The New York Liberty will select second. The Indiana Fever has the third selection and will be followed by the Chicago Sky at No. 4.

The 2019 season tips off on Friday, May 24.