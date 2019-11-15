Iowa's Ride changes date; to start on eastern edge of Iowa

Iowa's Ride has announced a change to their dates after talking with cycling teams and cyclists throughout the state of Iowa.

In an announcement made on their Facebook page, officials said the ride will now begin on Sunday, July 12 and end on Saturday, July 18.

You can read the full announcement below.

"We have been meeting with and listening to many cycling teams and cyclists throughout the state. We have received some great feedback to help shape IOWA’S RIDE. The most overwhelming concern that keeps coming up is the date of the event and how it is dividing long standing cycling teams. We have even heard from teams trying to decide who gets the team bus for the week. This was never our intent, and this is not good for anyone who just wants to ride their bike.

We want to do the right thing for riders in Iowa, so we will change the dates of Iowa’s Ride to begin riding on Sunday, July 12th and end on Saturday, July 18th. IOWA’S RIDE will also start on the eastern edge of Iowa in a Mississippi River town and travel west, ending seven days later in Western Iowa.

We apologize to those who have scheduled around this week and will be disappointed by this decision. We will refund 100% of those entry fees if they request since they no longer wish to do the ride. Again, we apologize to these folks who registered for IOWA’S RIDE and would not be able to ride on our new dates.

We are excited to get the route out in November. We are excited to get back to the roots that started the bike movement by visiting the welcoming towns of Iowa.

We have plenty of club visits lined up soon and we look forward to talking to more teams that want to learn about IOWA’S RIDE. If you want to schedule a visit for us to meet with your club/team, please send an email to fun@iowasride.com

We have also pledged to extend the early-bird deadline until February 1st. This $150 entry fee will save $25 for each riding member.

In the end, we will give back all proceeds after expenses to Iowa charities. Thank you for the support and we look forward to putting on a great inaugural IOWA’S RIDE!"