Iowa's Ride organizers announce full route, overnight towns

Organizers of a new bike ride across Iowa have announced their full route.

Earlier this fall, the entire staff that organizes RAGBRAI stepped down amid controversy over a newspaper report. Those staff members announced their own ride and Wednesday, TV6 learned more about the inaugural route across Northern Iowa.

The ride will cover approximately 416 miles, traveling from Dubuque to Rock Rapids, with 10,549 feet of climb for the week.

After leaving Dubuque, cyclists will spend the night in some of Iowa's smaller communities, with populations in the 5000s or less.

Those include:

Sunday, 7/12 Dubuque to Monticello (48 Miles/2,174 FOC)

Monday, 7/13 Monticello to Vinton (50 Miles/1,698 FOC)

Tuesday, 7/14 Vinton to Eldora (68 Miles/1,798 FOC)

Wednesday, 7/15 Eldora to Clarion (64 Miles/1,471 FOC)

Thursday, 7/16 Clarion to Emmetsburg (75 Miles/999 FOC)

Friday, 7/17 Emmetsburg to Sheldon (78 Miles/1,730 FOC)

Saturday, 7/18 Sheldon to Rock Rapids (33 Miles/779 FOC)

Iowa's ride is scheduled to begin on July 12, 2020 and last seven days.