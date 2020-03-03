Iowa's high school graduation rate reaches record high

Iowa's high school graduation rate reached a record high in 2019.

The Iowa Department of Education says 91.6 percent of students in Iowa's Class of 2019 graduated within four years, up from 91.4 percent in the Class of 2018.

Since 2011, Iowa's four-year graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points overall. Graduation rates for Hispanic students have climbed by 9.3 percentage points, students whose first language is not English have increased by 8.8 percentage points, and African American students have gone up 8.4 percentage points since 2011.

Iowa graduation rates are calculated with a formula established by the U.S. Department of Education. The department follows ninth-grade students as they move through high school including if they have switched districts in Iowa.

The annual dropout rate dipped to 2.61 percent for the 2018-19 school year from 2.67 percent for the previous school year.