Iowa's largest advent calendar in windows of Davenport building

The Christmas or Weihnachten countdown is on and you can see it when rolling into downtown Davenport. Iowa's largest advent calendar can be seen through the windows of the four-story German Heritage Center facing the Centennial Bridge.

Each day, a new design is installed and lit up on the south side windows. The designs were made by 7th-grade students at the Creative Arts Academy in Davenport.

Several groups contributed to the windows, including the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Chicago.

Everything will be up until January 13th.

