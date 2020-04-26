Iowa's three major public universities planning to resume in-person classes this fall

Iowa’s three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that will look like during the coronavirus outbreak.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal guidelines to protect health as they develop plans for thousands of students to return to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Northern Iowa University.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state.